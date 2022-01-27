Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $545,000 Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Livent were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

