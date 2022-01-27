Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 67.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

