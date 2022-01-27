Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,409 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

