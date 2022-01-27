Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Teck Resources stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.