Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

