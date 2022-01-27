Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

