Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.80. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

