Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $7.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $353.82 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

