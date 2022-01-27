Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.
NYSE TDY traded up $7.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $353.82 and a 52 week high of $465.40.
In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
