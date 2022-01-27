Tellor Hits Market Cap of $44.41 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.32 or 0.00052611 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005984 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,379 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

