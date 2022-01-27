Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 895476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telos by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Telos by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Telos by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

