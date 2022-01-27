TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

Get TELUS alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.67.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.