TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research firms have commented on TIXT. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 145,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,778. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 105.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

