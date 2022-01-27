Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

