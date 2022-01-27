Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.19. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.