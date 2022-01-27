Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

TXN stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

