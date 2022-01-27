Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.

Textron stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.44. 12,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,270. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

