The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BDVSY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

