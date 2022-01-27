The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

