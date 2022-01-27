The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

