The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,594. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.59. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $112,760,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

