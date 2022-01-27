The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $343.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

