The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

