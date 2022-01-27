The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.59. 18,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The stock has a market cap of $377.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.