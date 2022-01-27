The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.34% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $306,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

