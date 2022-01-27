The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $167.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $167,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

EWJ opened at $63.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

