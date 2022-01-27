The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $182.21 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.61% of Rogers Communications worth $182,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

