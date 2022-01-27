The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $274.10 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 11.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $274,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after buying an additional 99,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after buying an additional 248,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after buying an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

