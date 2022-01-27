The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 890

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

