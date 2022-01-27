Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 173.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $566.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

