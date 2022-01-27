THG (LON:THG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

THG (LON:THG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 284.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.75) on Tuesday. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 759.50 ($10.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($87,131.68).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

