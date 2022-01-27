Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNCF opened at $6.16 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

