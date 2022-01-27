Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to post sales of $26.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.84 million to $26.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

