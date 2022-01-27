ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $8,565,684 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,971,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.