Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Thryv by 44.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

