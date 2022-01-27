Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.19

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.