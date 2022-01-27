Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

