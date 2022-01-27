TokenPay Market Capitalization Hits $799,859.55 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. TokenPay has a market cap of $799,859.55 and $110,044.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,997.00 or 0.99931649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00031404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00392276 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

