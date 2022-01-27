Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.24 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

