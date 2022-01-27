Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
