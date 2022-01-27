Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.39.

TSE TIH opened at C$106.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.17. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$85.68 and a 52 week high of C$115.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.