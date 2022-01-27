TouchCon Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $48,117.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00266865 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.65 or 0.01120679 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars.

