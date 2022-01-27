Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.73. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 22,626 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

