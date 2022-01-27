Traders Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

