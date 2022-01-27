Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms have commented on COOK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Traeger alerts:

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,635. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.