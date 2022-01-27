Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE COOK opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

