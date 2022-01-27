Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 351 to GBX 266. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 214.60 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 231.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 168561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.98).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 383.50 ($5.17).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -17.44.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

