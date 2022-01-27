Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of TREVF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

