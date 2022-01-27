Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.25.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market cap of C$138.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.