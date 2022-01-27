Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

