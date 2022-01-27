TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.48 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $15,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 463,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,987. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.